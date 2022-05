The Wolverines are starting to really attract top-flight wide receivers lately. The maize and blue made the top group for Louisiana-based five-star Shelton Sampson Jr. as they look to secure some wideouts in the 2023 class. Michigan football reeled in three dynamic receivers in 2022 in Darrius Clemons, Amorion Walker, and Tyler Morris, and has West Bloomfield (Mich.) three-star receiver Semaj Morgan pledged, but is looking to add to its pass catchers of those currently on the clock. And the Wolverines have a target in mind from a familiar high school in Texas.

DESOTO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO