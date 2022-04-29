ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Shooting leaves 1 injured on Franklin Street

wevv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvansville Police are investigating after a Friday morning shooting on Franklin...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 2

Related
FOX59

Shooting victim found in parking lot in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 7400 block of West 10th Street. The call came in to police just after 8:30 p.m. Once on scene the shooting victim was found in a parking lot on the city’s west side. They […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLKY.com

Police: Man dies in shooting at apartments near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting at apartments just outside of downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro police said they were called to reports of a shooting Thursday morning in the 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the Russell neighborhood. When they arrived, police said they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

IMPD: Resident shoots suspected burglar on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police on Indy’s east side say a burglary ended with one of the suspects shot by the homeowner. IMPD tells us it involves a resident in the 20 block of Wallace Lane (off of Washington Street) just outside of Irvington. Just before 8 a.m., a resident walked in on two burglars in their […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Tags Indiana
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested For Child Molestation

Man Arrested For Child MolestationSCDN Graphics Dept. Detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post arrested Tyler Hanna, 30, of Garrett yesterday afternoon on multiple felony charges related to allegations of involved sexual misconduct with several minor children.
GARRETT, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being Tased

Indiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Being TasedSCDN Photo Archive. An Indiana man died while in police custody after being tasered twice by police officers. Herman Whitfield III was arrested by officers after reportedly having a psychotic episode in his parent’s home in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy Collision in Hart County

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Buggy CollisionSCDN Graphics Department. Hardyville, Ky. – On Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at approximately 6:51 pm (CST), Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to an injury collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene located in the area of 6853 Hardyville Road in the Hardyville community.
HART COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy