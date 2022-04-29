ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Antioch Rivertown Art & Wine Walk Set for May 7

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate Antioch Foundation is proud to announce our annual Mother’s Day weekend Rivertown Art & Wine Walk. May 7th 2022 12pm – 4pm. This free, fun, family friendly event features art and handmade items from local artisans. Live music featuring JuSusan Austin and The Company Band performing amazing jazz and soul....

eastcountytoday.net

