ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Wayne County sheriff plans to donate safety helmets to Ukrainians

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hrXJN_0fO4BOPi00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Protective helmets previously worn by Wayne County Sheriff's Office personnel might soon protect Ukrainians fighting Russian invaders.

Sheriff Randy Retter on Wednesday received approval from Wayne County's commissioners to donate 38 helmets to Ukraine. He said it would cost $200 to ship the helmets to California, then they would be sent to Ukraine.

In a social media post, Retter said that he received notice through the National Sheriff's Association about a request from the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council that any expired ballistic vests or helmets were welcomed for the Ukrainian effort.

The helmets are 1980s-era decommissioned military helmets no longer needed by the sheriff's department. Retter in November received approval from Wayne County Council to spend $34,517.25 from the council contingency fund for 87 new safety helmets.

More: Small steps begin residents' move from apathy to pride, this company founder says

At that time, the decision was made to provide helmets for all sheriff's personnel, so 33 helmets were purchased for patrol officers, 35 for jail deputies, six for school resource officers, five for courthouse and annex security personnel and eight for reserve officers.

Retter's unusual request to donate the old helmets came after a routine request to dispose of other used equipment that also no longer has value for the county.

Highway dept. to add trucks

Mike Sharp, the supervisor of the Wayne County Highway Department, received commissioners' approval to purchase a sign truck and a paint striping truck.

Sharp found a sign truck at All-State Ford Truck Sales in Louisville, Kentucky, for $57,678 that is available for immediate delivery. He then plans to put the current sign truck in his fleet and move an old GMC truck out of use unless absolutely needed.

Commissioners also approved at $115,875.45 project to replace the 31-year-old striping truck. Sharp will purchase a Chevrolet dump truck with 10,000 miles that's available in Aurora, Ohio, for $47,013, then pay $68,862.45 to Kelly-Creswell of Springfield, Ohio, for the painting equipment and installation.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Sharp said the new unit would be safer for his crews that paint 100 miles of road annually. The truck also would be more versatile, because the paint equipment could be removed, leaving just the flat bed. The truck could pull a mini-excavator trailer and haul equipment on the bed.

Sharp also hopes he could eventually receive some value by trading in the dump bed.

The purchases will come from the highway department's 2022 capital budget. Sharp said he still has not received three pickups ordered last June, so he is adjusting his purchase plan for equipment that's available immediately.

County health insurance

Cathy Dunn of Dunn & Associates presented commissioners Wednesday with health insurance quotes. The county's annual policy ends June 30.

Commissioners opted to remain with the county's current provider, Crum and Forster, after the aggregate policy bid was lower than the current cost. The fixed bid was $5.413 million after the current policy cost $5.6 million.

More: Documents currently filling Wayne County courthouse basement to be digitized

One change was made. The policy will provide three extra months after July 1, 2023, to finish paying off costs incurred prior to the policy year ending. Dunn said that provides an opportunity to negotiate with medical providers about pending costs.

The structure with the extra three months cost about $46,000 more for the year, but Dunn said one negotiation in an expensive case could make up for that extra cost.

Coroner's cooler location

Commissioner Ken Paust told council members last week that commissioners would recommend on May 4 where to locate the coroner's new cooler.

One possibility is the courthouse basement next to the coroner's office; however, Commissioner Mary Anne Butters opposes that location and has been looking for alternatives. She said Wednesday that there would be room in the county's storage structure at 200 N. Second St. for the new cooler.

Butters said that option would be cheaper than renovating the courthouse area and would not deface the courthouse. She is concerned about aesthetics of providing a canopy to shield the west-side coroner's entrance from weather.

Paust scheduled a special commissioners meeting for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the issue and decide the recommendation that will be provided council the next morning.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County sheriff plans to donate safety helmets to Ukrainians

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
County
Wayne County, IN
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Wayne County, IN
Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
SCDNReports

Indiana Couple Arrested on Drug Charges

Couple in Indiana State arrested on drug chargesIndiana Sheriff. Senior Trooper Mark LaMaster was working an off-duty security job at the Austin Village Apartments in Austin, Indiana. While working on this detail, Trooper LaMaster learned of possible drug activity in one of the complex's townhouses. Trooper LaMaster requested Trooper Kyle Taylor come to the complex to further the investigation.
AUSTIN, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Helmets#County Highway#Ukrainians#Russian#Wayne County Council
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
FOX59

Shelbyville homeless man arrested in string of business burglaries

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville man is facing more than two dozen charges in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts across the city. Charles Sims Jr. was arrested Monday on multiple counts of burglary, theft, corrupt business influence, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and others. According […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Name released in fatal Spencer County crash

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – More details have come to light concerning the Spencer County wreck from this morning. ISP says that shortly after 5 a.m., an SUV was traveling east on State Road 66 near Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County. Police say that for unknown reasons the SUV drove off of the roadway, […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Helmets
WTHR

Northwestern Indiana middle school student faces bomb charge

VALPARAISO, Ind. — A northwestern Indiana middle school student faces a charge of possessing a destructive device after two improvised explosive devices were found inside a backpack, authorities said. A Union Township Middle School administrator notified a resource officer about potential explosive devices in the student’s backpack, Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Man Wanted After Search Warrant Leads To Drug Raid In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Thursday morning, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Division and Emergency Services Team executed a search warrant in the 6400 block of Bluffton Road. During the course of the search warrant detectives located 6.7 grams of fentanyl, 10.5 grams of methamphetamine, 6.4 grams of crack cocaine .3 grams of cocaine, .1 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride and 54.4 grams of marijuana. Also located in the search were a .380 and .40 caliber handguns, $1168 in U.S. currency and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and ammunition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
WDTN

Woman found dead in Greenville house fire

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 68-year-old was found dead in a house fire in Greenville Thursday morning. Around 1:40 am, crews arrived on the scene of a home on the 400 block of East Main Street to find a first-floor room and its contents on fire. As crews worked on the scene, Fire Chief Russ […]
GREENVILLE, OH
HuffPost

Judge Orders Indiana Middle School To Let Trans Student Use Boys Restroom

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Friday ordering a central Indiana middle school to allow a transgender student to have access to the boys restroom. The order issued by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt requires John R. Wooden Middle School to allow the seventh-grader...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Motorcycle crash leaves 2 seriously injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left two motorcyclists seriously injured. The accident occurred in Fort Wayne’s West Central neighborhood, around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Blvd. and Rockhill St. A Subaru Outback collided with the motorcycle, leaving the 2 motorcyclists with head injuries in serious […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
534
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy