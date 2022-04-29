ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcellus, MI

Marcellus softball team wins eighth straight contest

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago

The Marcellus softball team has now won eight straight contests.

The Lady Wildcats started the season with a double header loss at Dowagiac, but have since won all eight games they’ve played.

On Thursday, Marcellus beat up on Cassopolis, winning games of 15-0 and 16-1.

Layni Heuring was almost perfect inside the circle in the first contest. She struck out four hitters and walked just one in her four innings of work. She threw only 44 pitches in the game.

Marcellus scored five times in the opening inning. The Lady Cats connected for just one in the second, but plated seven in the third and two more in the fourth to end the game.

At the plate, Marcellus clubbed 11 hits. Heuring singled, doubled and drove in one run while Marcellus also got two hits and two RBI in the contest from Ruthie High.

Jamie Tackett collected a pair of base hits as well.

The trio of Addie Curtis, Clare Flory and Maddy O’Connor each drove in two runs. They all had one hit in the contest. Curtis scored three runs in the game as well.

Emma Holmes logged a base hit and drove in one. Sophia Affriseo also had a base hit in the contest. Mackenzie Schuur did not have a hit in the game, but did score two runs for Marcellus.

The Lady Cats went to the plate just twice in the second game. Marcellus scored three times in the first inning and piled on 13 more in the second, which ended the game after Cass hit three times with the run rule.

Marcellus registered 10 hits in this game. Flory led with three singles and drove in four total runs. Holmes also drove in four runs but had two hits, Curtis connected for two hits and two RBI as well.

Heuring singled, doubled and drove in one.

Abby Tone drove in a pair of runs, she had a single in the game. Both Abby Voss and High were credited with an RBI in the game.

Heuring picked up the win, striking out two.

Marcellus is now 8-2 on the season. The Lady Cats will play at Centreville on Monday.

