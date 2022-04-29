ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Pfeiffer would consider playing Catwoman again

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
 2 days ago

These days it feels like everything is coming back, so why not Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman?. In a recently published interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said she's not against the idea. "It would depend on the context but, yeah,...

The Independent

Michelle Pfeiffer says she’d ‘never want to risk’ damaging her marriage by starring in David E Kelly’s shows

Michelle Pfeiffer has opened up about her married life with TV writer David E Kelly and how she keeps their relationship “sacred”.The actor has been married to the Big Little Lies writer since 1993 and the couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next year. While promoting her new series The First Lady – a retelling of American leadership through the lens of the women of the White House – Pfeiffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about whether or not she’d consider starring in one of his shows. “I would,” she started, before backtracking. “But I never want to...
Michelle Pfeiffer
Zoë Kravitz
David E. Kelley
Betty Ford
Michael Keaton
Daily Mail

Michelle Pfeiffer, 63, says she was shocked when she heard she had RETIRED from acting when she was just working less to be with her kids... as she promotes her new series The First Lady

Michelle Pfeiffer says she was taken aback by claims she had retired from acting when she was just trying to raise a family. The First Lady actress, 63, reflected on her decision to take a break from Hollywood for around five years after the attention on her and her family made things difficult for her kids Claudia, now 29, and John, 27, when they were growing up.
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
BBC

Olivia Wilde: Actress given custody papers on stage

Actor and director Olivia Wilde was seemingly unruffled after being handed child custody documents while appearing on stage at an event in Las Vegas. She was delivering a presentation on Tuesday when a brown envelope was handed to her. Opening it, she discovered it contained custody papers from her former...
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
ClutchPoints

Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022

With appearances in more than 50 films and several major accolades, Ben Affleck has certainly made his mark in the industry both as an award-winning filmmaker and an actor. Let’s dig into Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022. Ben Affleck’s net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $150 million.
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
ClutchPoints

Angelina Jolie’s net worth in 2022

Over the past few decades, Angelina Jolie grew to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and highest-paid personalities. Establishing a successful career despite extensive and negative media coverage, Jolie has gone from being an actor’s “wild child” daughter to becoming an active humanitarian and pop culture icon. Let’s dig into Angelina Jolie’s net worth in 2022.
Decider.com

Judy Greer (Almost) Single-Handedly Saves ‘The First Lady’

Showtime‘s The First Lady might be the most frustrating show on television right now. It stars many of the most brilliant actresses in Hollywood as three of the most fabulous First Ladies in history: Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. Their co-stars include Aaron Eckhart, Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, Lily Rabe, Ellen Burstyn, Eliza Scanlen, and Kristine Froseth. The show is directed by Emmy-winning auteur Susanne Bier. The First Lady should be good! Better than good, it should be great! But it’s a boring, shallow, incurious look at the lives and loves of these amazing women. The First Lady blows.
Glamour

Olivia Wilde Was Handed a Mysterious Envelope While Onstage at CinemaCon

Getting served legal documents doesn't exactly sound like the most pleasant experience in the world, though it also doesn’t sound like the worst. But getting served legal documents from your high-profile ex while in the middle of a presentation at work, with photographers and an audience of outsiders taking it all in? That’s different. And Olivia Wilde has handled that exact situation with more grace than I ever could.
LAS VEGAS, NV

