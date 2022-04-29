Michelle Pfeiffer would consider playing Catwoman again

Michelle Pfeiffer has opened up about her married life with TV writer David E Kelly and how she keeps their relationship “sacred”.The actor has been married to the Big Little Lies writer since 1993 and the couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary next year. While promoting her new series The First Lady – a retelling of American leadership through the lens of the women of the White House – Pfeiffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about whether or not she’d consider starring in one of his shows. “I would,” she started, before backtracking. “But I never want to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO