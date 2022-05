Julia and Renata Franco are fabulously compatible. Sisters based in the city of Guadalajara, they’ve worked in the local industry for more than 25 years. Since establishing their eponymous brand, they’ve captured a niche market whose members appreciate their novel approach towards clothing and construction. The Francos’ latest collection, Talpa, features an interplay of textures and how they meld well within a whole look. It’s also a return to their own roots; their family members lived in two small towns in the state of Jalisco that mark the start and end of the famous pilgrimage to La Virgen del Rosario.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO