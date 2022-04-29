Crimestoppers seeks tips about storage facility thefts

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Narcotics. Louisiana – According to United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown, a Shreveport man was sentenced on drug trafficking charges on April 22, 2022. Timmie Ford, 60, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter. On December 21, 2021, Ford pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
