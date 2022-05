KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs traded up to select University of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick in the NFL draft. Then they used their pick at No. 30 to grab defensive end George Karlaftis of Purdue. The Chiefs had a pressing need at cornerback and they desperately needed pass rush help for a defense that managed just 31 sacks last season. Kansas City still has two second-round picks at No. 50 and No. 62 along with a third-round pick Friday night. Wide receiver is the Chiefs' biggest remaining need after sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in the offseason.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO