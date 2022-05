Great Bend, Ks – Great Bend will be hosting the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) softball and baseball tournament for from May 4th through May 7th. “We are proud to host the KCAC tournament! Collegiate level baseball and softball is both competitive and entertaining to watch. Working with the KCAC Conference teams has been a source of pride and accomplishment for our community!” Diann Henderson, Executive Director, Great Bend Recreation Commission.

