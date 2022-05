Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear still has no strong Republican opponent, but he will, and the legislature helped write the campaign plan for whomever that will be. Legislators overrode Beshear’s vetoes of measures that will be politically popular: a cut in the state income tax, from 5% to 4%, with a scheme to phase out the tax entirely if revenues allow; and a raft of bills that will help get social conservatives to the polls.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO