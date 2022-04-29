ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Watch Tesla Giga Berlin's Model Y Delivery on Trucks, Captured in a Fresh Video

torquenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a unique video of Tesla Giga Berlin's Model Y delivery captured by Tobias Lindh. There is a lot of activity going at Tesla Giga Berlin. Are these Model Y vehicles that Tesla...

www.torquenews.com

insideevs.com

Ford CEO Pokes Fun At Tesla During F-150 Lightning Production Start Speech

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning is officially in production at the manufacturer’s historic Rouge facility and within the company it is viewed as being as important as the Model T. Several important announcements were made at the event held to celebrate the start of production, and at the venue Ford CEO Jim Farley even mentioned Tesla during his speech.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Ranger And Volkswagen Amarok Are Going Electric

Volkswagen has been working on its new Ford Ranger-based Amarok and recently posted new sketches that preview what to expect from a styling standpoint. At the same time, the 2023 Ford Ranger has been revealed for overseas markets in both regular and Raptor forms. The US market launch should follow soon, but Ford is already working on the next big thing - electrification.
CARS
torquenews.com

A Tesla Model 3 After Nearly 50,000 Miles - What Was Learned

We have some findings of a 2 year old Tesla Model 3 that was driven to nearly 50,000 miles. What kinds of things were found - and what was the good and bad? We'll go over what Car and Driver found now. A Tesla Model 3 After Nearly 50,000 Miles...
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Has Lost $5.4 Billion On Its Rivian Investment

In November 2021, Rivian – the EV startup that Ford partially hitched its wagon to several years ago – had an immensely successful IPO. As Ford Authority reported at the time, its market cap quickly blew past both Ford and GM, and for a period of time existed as the most valuable company with zero revenue. However, the fledging EV automaker has experienced a number of significant setbacks since then, and combined with the uneasiness exacerbated by the ongoing chip shortage and the situation in Ukraine, has resulted in a significant contraction of its stock price. Now, Ford has officially disclosed how much it’s lost by holding on to its Rivian shares, and it’s a staggering $5.4 billion.
BUSINESS
UPI News

Chevrolet to offer electrified Corvette by next year, fully electric to follow

April 25 (UPI) -- Chevrolet announced Monday that an electrified Corvette will be on the market as early as next year followed by a fully electric version. The company, a division of the Detroit-based automaker General Motors, made the announcement in a post on its official Twitter page with a brief video showing a professional driver speeding away in a black-and-white version of the sports car.
CARS
Reuters

Factbox: Electric car battery showdown brews in West

OUR NEXT ENERGY (ONE) Highlights: Founder Mujeeb Ijaz, a battery veteran with stints at Ford, A123 and Apple, says ONE plans to begin LFP cell and pack production in the United States by the end of 2022. Investors include BMW, Flex and Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Headquarters: Mountain View, California. Founded:...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Ram Jolts Ford a Day Before Lightning Launch

The perpetual cycle of one-upmanship in the pickup truck game seems to be continuing at a breakneck pace into the electric era. The in-yer-face Ram brand, never one to shy away from bold or poke-the-bear marketing, let fly with a Twitter post touting their upcoming Ram EV – one day before the scheduled launch of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.
CARS

