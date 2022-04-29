ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Kansas City University receives $3M donation in Joplin

Springfield Business Journal
 2 days ago

Kansas City University’s College of Dental Medicine in Joplin is...

sbj.net

KYTV

Fact Finders: Medical marijuana quandary for apartment renter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A medical marijuana question is the topic of this week’s Fact Finders. One of our viewers wants to know; “With landlords going to No Smoking. Could I smoke medical marijuana outside?”. Missouri will grant a medical marijuana license for several conditions including cancer, glaucoma,...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

This Missouri teen who loves superheroes needs a caring family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fifteen-year-old Jason is looking for a place to call home, and is getting ready to turn sixteen. He’s looking forward to being independent and learning to drive, but he needs some help to get there. He loves superheroes, so we asked Kansas City’s own Just-Us League, 501st Legion 70th Explorers, and […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Metros where people in Columbia, Missouri are getting new jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Teachers call for change at public education support rally in Nixa

NIXA, Mo.– Educators from across the Ozarks are calling on state lawmakers to address several education issues, including a pay raise for faculty. Those in support gathered Friday in Nixa for a public education support rally. They are calling the movement, “Missouri Public Education Priority #1.” Teachers from Nixa worked to organize the event that […]
NIXA, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire in Loma Linda, Mo.; Redings Mill Fire assisted by Mo./Okla./Kan. departments

Looking from behind Joplin Fire Training Chief Dustin Lunow as firefighters work on the second floor area fire. Here the roof has collapsed above the two car garage. LOMA LINDA, Mo. — Just before 10:45 a.m. Friday Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to reports of a structure fire in Loma Linda, 5700 block Pine Tree Circle. Google Map, 5774...
LOMA LINDA, MO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Springfield, Missouri

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Springfield, Missouri, is based on the enjoyment of family, friends, and life's authentic moments as the heart of the Ozarks. Springfield is a location you will enjoy while feeling right at home, with intriguing sights, a diversified culinary scene, distinctive shopping, and a tribute to classic Americana heritage. The city is brimming with wonderful delicacies served in a range of chef-owned restaurants, with everything from white tablecloths and crystal glasses to checkered vinyl and plastic cups on offer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSN News

Kansas coronavirus cases increase by more than 2,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus this week compared to last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows that 2,017 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the past seven days. That number is 443 higher than the previous seven days. The KDHE said the seven-day average […]
KANSAS STATE
NBC Chicago

Public Schools Face Budget Cuts, Closures as Enrollment Rate Declines

A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Other districts around the country are merging classrooms, selling buildings and leaving teaching positions unfilled in order to close budget gaps. Public school systems are beginning...
OAKLAND, CA
WIBW

‘Nationwide Freedom Convoy’ brings rally to Kansas State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few dozen people rallied at the Kansas statehouse Saturday after a Facebook group with thousands of followers organized freedom rallies at all 50 state capitols. A few dozen people showed up with their flags, signs, and lawn chairs to rally at the state capitol in...
TOPEKA, KS

