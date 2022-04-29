ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas moves to phase out tax on groceries

Springfield Business Journal
 2 days ago

The state government of Kansas is moving to phase out...

sbj.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Business
Hutch Post

Sports betting bill passes Friday; Kelly will sign it

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have given final approval to a bill that authorizes betting on sporting events. Most of the state’s revenues from the new legal gambling would go to efforts to lure the Missouri-based Kansas City Chiefs to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
Salina Journal

Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor, Honoring Public Service Recognition Week, May 1 - 7, 2022 During this time each year since 1985, we dedicate this week to honor and appreciate the service of our public servants at all levels of government. ...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy