ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick Considering Move for Serie A Striker

By Kaustubh Pandey
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FsqM_0fO47rAs00

Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick are said to be considering whether they should move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window or not, claims a report.

Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick are said to be considering whether they should move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window or not, claims a report.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with a fresh report also claiming that the Red Devils have even put a bid on the table for the Nigerian through his agent.

IMAGO / LaPresse

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported about Osimhen's situation in detail today, claiming that Arsenal are currently the leading contenders to sign the striker but the ex-Lille man is being monitored by United.

While Arsenal would need to qualify for the Champions League, a suggestion like that hasn't been made for United.

It is stated that Ten Hag and Rangnick are now considering whether Osimhen is the right profile for the club's system or not.

Newcastle United's interest also finds a mention, with the report claiming that they would be able to financially commit the most amount of money out of all the interested English clubs.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robbie Savage
Person
Victor Osimhen
Person
Paul Pogba
SB Nation

Reports suggest Mancini, Potter on Spurs’ “plan B” if Conte bolts

We’ve lived long enough with Antonio Conte as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur to know that no matter what happens on or off the pitch there will always be some level of uncertainty about whether the Italian manager will someday spontaneously disappear in a puff of pique. So despite a number of reassuring statements from the man himself or thinkpieces in the footballing media, there’s always going to be a chance that we’ll wake up one morning to discover that Conte has apparated over to, say, Paris for a new opportunity. Accio Mbappe!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BBC

Transfer rumours: Lukaku, Mahrez, Dybala, Bellingham, Loftus-Cheek

Barcelona will turn to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, 28, in their search for a striker. The Belgium centre-forward is believed to be Barca's 'plan C' after moves for Norway's Erling Haaland, 21, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, 33, were thwarted. (Marca) Manchester City may consider the sale of 31-year-old Algeria forward Riyad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Old Trafford#The Red Devils#Nigerian#Arsenal#The Champions League#Newcastle United#English
Yardbarker

Premier League giant wants to sign Juventus star

Manchester United has become the latest club to show interest in Paulo Dybala as he nears the end of his spell at Juventus. The attacker would leave the Bianconeri in the summer after the club decided against offering him a contract extension. The former Palermo man remains one of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Gravenberch all face deeply uncertain futures as their transfers risk being delayed after the death of super agent Mino Raiola

The death of Mino Raiola has sent shockwaves across the world of football and plunged the immediate futures of an array of stars into question. Raiola was considered a 'super-agent' due to the glittering array of talent that he represented and a number will be on the move this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
BBC

Transfer rumours: Guardiola, Ward-Prowse, Torres, Haaland, James, De Jong, Dembele, Reguilon

Manchester City believe manager Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal in the summer, with talks having taken place about extending the Spaniard's stay until 2025. (Sunday Mirror) Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in signing England midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, while Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham are monitoring developments concerning the 27-year-old. (Daily Star on Sunday)
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate league title with team

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - About 150,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans flocked to the city's central Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 35th LaLiga title which was clinched with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol. The supporters started gathering around the central...
UEFA
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
545
Followers
767
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy