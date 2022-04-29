Everton predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

If Liverpool are to stumble in their pursuit of Manchester City then it would not be completely surprising if it came at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe – with the help of a considerable amount of money – has transformed Newcastle from relegation fodder to the Premier League’s most upwardly mobile team. Four wins on the spin has lifted them to ninth and they are an even tougher proposition at home where they have won their past six. That is unlikely to prove too daunting for a Liverpool side boosted by the news of Jürgen Klopp’s contract extension and who have won 13 of their past 14 in the league – the only blip a 2-2 draw with City – while going unbeaten since 28 December. Stephen Hollis.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO