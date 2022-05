The Pittsburgh Steelers surprisingly had their pick of the quarterback litter with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they pulled the trigger on an eventual successor to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. In doing so, Pittsburgh ensured the hometown kid and one-time underdog could stay in the Steel City and likely compete right away for the starting quarterback job.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO