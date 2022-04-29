ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/29 Friday forecast

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

First Alert Weather: Temps warming up for weekend 02:35

Forecast: Today will get off to another cold start with wind chills in the 30s. For the remainder of the day, it will be sunny, blustery and a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 60s.

CBS2

Tonight won't be quite as windy with temps falling into the 40s and 30s. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Then showers are back in the forecast Sunday night into Monday.

CBS2

