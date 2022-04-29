Ralliers, elected officials call on state to pass New York Voting Rights Act

The New York Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights leaders rallied in the Bronx Thursday to support the New York Voting Rights Act.

Those gathered say the act will ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and can cast a meaningful ballot without obstruction, interference, or discrimination.

"Passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York will ensure language access for our communities. It will ensure that discrimination stops at the ballot box. It will ensure that every single vote is counted, and that people's voices are heard," says State Assembly Member Amanda Septimo.

Ralliers say that if New York passes the act, it will also raise the bar on voter protections and likely get other states to follow.