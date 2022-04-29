ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Ralliers, elected officials call on state to pass New York Voting Rights Act

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fp0zb_0fO44EE600

The New York Civil Liberties Union and other civil rights leaders rallied in the Bronx Thursday to support the New York Voting Rights Act.

Those gathered say the act will ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and can cast a meaningful ballot without obstruction, interference, or discrimination.

"Passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act of New York will ensure language access for our communities. It will ensure that discrimination stops at the ballot box. It will ensure that every single vote is counted, and that people's voices are heard," says State Assembly Member Amanda Septimo.

Ralliers say that if New York passes the act, it will also raise the bar on voter protections and likely get other states to follow.

Comments / 51

Space CowboySpace Cowboy
2d ago

Wow, some people really do got to much time on they hands, the problem people have voting in N.Y. is that most don't even bother too.

Reply(3)
17
Shoann Etherton
1d ago

Doesn’t matter if you’re from upstate. We are outnumbered by the city population anyway so their votes decide what happens weather we like it or not.

Reply(8)
15
WeThePeople
1d ago

What's wrong with having New York State I.ds that's it what the problem quit pampering people that cry racism how is that racism have a I.d end of story should make people bring in birth certificates or passports with all the illegals Biden's bringing in and you know they will vote also with no questions asked

Reply
9
Related
News 12

Astorino calls on governor to use powers to identify people being 'secretly flown' into Westchester airport

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino is continuing his attacks on "secret flights" flying into the Westchester County Airport carrying undocumented immigrants. On Wednesday, the former Westchester County executive called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to use powers to determine the identities of those being flown into New York. Astorino says the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York State’s Newest Law Starting May 7th

New laws are always something that can be debatable within the community. While some are for the new law and others may be against it, sometimes we can come together and agree to disagree. New York State residents may be shocked to hear about this new law. Some may feel...
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Voting Rights Groups File Lawsuit Accusing Mississippi Supreme Court of Diluting Black Voter Rights

Mississippi’s majority white Supreme Court is being called out in a lawsuit over the state’s voting maps that seemingly work to dilute the voices of Black voters. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Mississippi, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the New York-based law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett came together to file a lawsuit on behalf of four Black Mississippi residents who believe the state’s district lines violate the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution in ways that suppress Black voter rights, NBC News reports.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#State Assembly
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state

A federal judge in Kentucky has granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a recently enacted state law effectively blocking all access to abortion care in the state.US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted a request from Planned Parenthood, one of two remaining providers in the state, to halt enforcement of the law, which made the state the first to eliminate access to all abortion services.The state’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy