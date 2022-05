Power outages. Dumpster fires. And comparisons to climate disaster fiction.This is India in 2022, as extreme heat intensified by climate change is threatening lives and crops and the country braces itself for higher temperatures and more blistering weather in the days to come.“It’s really quite unbearable,” said hydroclimatologist Arpita Mondal at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai. “It is so hot and humid that even if you’re not doing anything, just sitting in one place below the fan or AC, it’s also tiring - it’s that bad.”Those who have no choice but to turn up to work outside because...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO