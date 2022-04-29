Kevin Cash on Wander Franco Hustle: 'That's 100 Percent on Me'

Rays star Wander Franco didn't run hard on a ground ball Thursday, and was called out on a play where he should have been safe with more hustle. But manager Kevin Cash took full responsibility afterward, saying he's told his shortstop to still be careful in not stressing an aggravating quadriceps injury.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco hit a routine ground ball to Seattle third baseman Abraham Toro in the seventh inning Thursday, and jogged down the line on what he thought was a sure out.

But Toro's throw was in the dirt and bounced off first baseman Ty France. He grabbed it, and then had to step back on the back to get Franco out by a step.

Had Franco busted it down the line from the beginning, he would have been safe for sure. Instead, he was called out, and heard a handful of boos on the way back to the dugout for his apparent lack of hustle.

But Rays manager Kevin Cash took full responsibility for it after the game. His superstar shortstop, who's just starting an 11-year, $182 million contract and is the most important piece in his lineup, was just doing what he was told, Cash said.

“It’s 100 percent on me,” Cash said after the Rays' 2-1 win on Thursday. “I’ve looked at a young player and a lot of our players to say, ‘We’re playing a lot of baseball right now, manage your workload.’ He should have been out. I know the optics of it. But fully support Wander. He’s doing what I’m asking him to do, so I appreciate it.”

Being careful all stems from a quadriceps injury suffered last week when the team spent a week in Chicago, playing six straight games in near-freezing temperatures. Franco missed the April 18 game at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. It's the only game he's missed all year, but he still isn't 100 percent. Cash gave him orders to not sprint on routine plays, and that came into play Thursday.

It looks bad, though, that apparent lack of hustle. Still, Cash's goal is to keep him healthy and in the lineup. The last thing he wants is for his star to miss two or three weeks — or more — rehabbing a muscle injury.

Franco returned the next night and had three hits against the Cubs, his fourth three-hit game of the season. He added another hit on April 20 and the Rays won both games after his return. They are 6-2 since then, despite the fact that Franco has been struggling a bit.

In the last five games, he is just 1-for-19, His batting average is down to .307, the lowest it's been all year. But he's still been sensational defensively, and a mini-slump is nothing to get concerned with.