ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

US ranked second worldwide in job satisfaction among non-native language speakers, survey says

By Maria Jimenez Moya, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

A new study shows the U.S. has one of the highest job satisfaction rates in the world among non-native language speakers, coming in second in a new survey.

Preply, a language learning app, analyzed reviews left by employees on the website Glassdoor to find out which countries and companies offer the best workplace experience.

Glassdoor is a website where current and former employees can review their company anonymously.

The research includes more than 270,000 reviews of companies in 45 countries and 247 cities.

A "top-rated" company, as classified by Preply, means a company with an average rating of four stars or moreas of March 2022.

The study ranked the U.S. as the country with the second-highest job satisfaction among non-native language speakers in the world, after Mexico.

Here are the top 10: Fortune just released its annual list of '100 Best Companies to Work For.'

Ranking of U.S. cities: These are the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in America in 2022, report says

Which countries score highest for worker satisfaction among non-native language speakers?

Preply searched on Glassdoor for employee reviews that were written in a different language to the native language of the country to figure out the highest worker satisfaction among non-native language speakers.

  1. Mexico 80.1%
  2. United States 78.7%
  3. Canada 74.6%
  4. New Zealand 74.5%
  5. Germany 74.4%

The U.S. had one of the biggest differences in reviews left by non-native workers vs. local employees. Nearly 79% of non-native speaking employees had a "great working experience" in the U.S., while only 31.6% of American workers posted positive reviews.

The study assumes those who are non-native speakers are immigrants. Cross-cultural workplace expert Robert Johnson, a lecturer at Regent’s University London, explains why there is such a difference.

"(Immigrants) are usually the best qualified, most capable, most adventurous employees, and they are also likely to be grateful to their company for giving them the opportunity to lead that glamorous lifestyle in one of the world’s great cities," Johnson says in the study.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US ranked second worldwide in job satisfaction among non-native language speakers, survey says

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Language#Native Speakers#Language Learning#Job Satisfaction
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
money.com

Most Managers Say They'll Enforce 'Severe Consequences' on Workers Who Refuse to Return to the Office

Most managers say employees have been just as productive working at home than they were at the office, if not more. But they still want workers back at their desks. Of 3,500 managers surveyed in March by background check firm GoodHire, 73% said work-from-home productivity and engagement had either stayed the same or improved compared to in-office work. Despite that fact, 75% of managers said they preferred some type of in-person work, and 60% believe that a full-time return-to-office mandate is coming soon.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The gulf between workers and managers is growing, amid the return to office

Managers and staff have very different expectations when it comes to flexible work, but a majority of leaders are willing to consider some pretty drastic measures in order to get their way. According to a recent survey conducted by GoodHire of 3,500 American managers, 77% believe there should be severe...
ECONOMY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

456K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy