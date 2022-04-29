ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozy up to the Brooklinen Birthday sale for up to 20% off the best sheets we've ever tested

By Anna Popp and Jon Winkler
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Brooklinen is celebrating its birthday by offering up to 20% off its line of quality bed sheets. Reviewed.com

A birthday is always an occasion to party, and what's better than ending a night of celebrating with an extra cozy sleep? For that, you'll need some sensational sheets. That's where the Brooklinen Birthday sale comes in. The brand is celebrating its birthday by offering some of the best sheets we've ever cuddled up with for dreamy discounts.

Through Wednesday, May 4 , you can get up to 20% off the brand's entire website. The 20% discount can be applied to products like Brooklinen’s best-selling sheet sets , towels , robes and more. Excluded from the promotion are any items from the Last Call section .

For those ready to invest in luxurious sheets, the Brooklinen Luxe core sheet set is our top pick for best sateen bed sheets and best bed sheets . Typically ringing up at $179, these sheets in the queen size are on sale for $143.20 right now. The 100% cotton sheets come in 13 different colors with sizes ranging from twin to California king. When we tested this set of sets, we were impressed with the durability after being slept in and washed frequently, the comfortable temperature control and overall comfort while sleeping.

The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set is our top pick for best percale sheets noted for being breathable, lightweight and cooling throughout the night. Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

An alternative set of sheets for those who prefer a cooler and more lightweight option are the Brooklinen Classic core sheet set . We tested this set of sheets and deemed them worthy of our pick for best percale sheets for being softer and smoother than any other set we tested. If you’re someone who runs warm, these sheets will surely keep you cool year-round thanks to a lightweight and breathable texture. You can get this set in a queen size for $135.20, down from $169, during the Brooklinen Birthday sale.

There is no better feeling than slipping into crisp, clean sheets after a long day and Brooklinen will not disappoint. Shop this Brooklinen sale to score top-quality bedding for a discount.

Shop the Brooklinen Birthday sale .

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cozy up to the Brooklinen Birthday sale for up to 20% off the best sheets we've ever tested

#Bed Sheets
