Sarah Palin Just Dropped This Major Bombshell About Her ‘Earth-Shattering’ Divorce

By Faith Geiger
 2 days ago
Splash News

Sarah Palin just opened up with some heartbreaking news about her 2020 divorce from Todd Palin. The couple were married for 31 years and have five children together. Palin, 58, describes the divorce as “the most earth-shattering, bizarre thing [she] could have ever imagined” in a recent interview with The New York Post. That is so tragic!

A previous interview revealed that Palin discovered her husband planned to divorce her through an email from his attorney. We can’t imagine what that must have felt like—no wonder she went through so much shock!

However world-shaking it was, though, Palin hasn’t seemed to be struggling too much in the area of love since her divorce. While she said she “hadn’t even thought about dating again until this winter,” she now has a new man in her life: Retired New York Ranger Ron Duguay. The former vice presidential nominee also got candid with the Post about their new relationship.

Palin and Duguay's relationship apparently started as a friendship—we love that! The romance began to blossom when the former governor of Alaska called Duguay, 64, for advice about her defamation trial against The New York Times.

The two became close while the trial went on. "On my free time, he would walk all over New York and he would show me what he and the Rangers did back in the day, or at least where they did it," she recounted to the Post.

Palin's law suit was eventually dismissed, but it seems like the rest, as they say, is history. Now, she says her relationship with Duguay makes her feel "safe and comfortable." She also gushes over Duguay's looks: "And he is really handsome," she says. Cute!

It seems the couple has a lot in common, including an appreciation for freedom and private enterprise. Palin expressed a lot of admiration and affection for her new boyfriend. "Ron is the first person that I've ever even talked to about a lot of this personal stuff," she said. "So it's been helpful and refreshing to have Ron to talk to about not just politics, because he's got more common sense in his little finger than the collective in DC, but just about life." We're so happy for the two of them!

On the other end of things, Palin's ex-husband has found new love, too. Palin says Todd now spends a lot of time with his new girlfriend. So, all seems well for these two former spouses, even after navigating such an 'earth-shattering' divorce. It's good to know happy endings are always on the horizon!

