ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Feuding Boebert and Greene had to be broken up at GOP meeting during “heated” confrontation: report

By Igor Derysh
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6iZj_0fO41f2e00

Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had to be broken up during a "heated" confrontation at a House Freedom Caucus event last month, according to Politico.

Though Boebert and Greene appear to be "MAGA twins," Boebert privately "detests" being linked to Greene and tensions boiled during a recent meeting of the House Freedom Caucus board of directors near the Capitol, according to the report.

The two Republicans "tangled" over Greene's February appearance at a conference organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, sources told the outlet.

An unnamed Republican lawmaker told Politico that the confrontation grew "so heated" that at least one onlooker feared that the exchange could "escalate beyond the verbal cage match" if another board member did not step in to de-escalate.

The incident underscored growing rancor inside the Freedom Caucus, a once-fringe group of far-right lawmakers that has grown in size and power since the Trump era. The group is "starting to split" on key issues as the caucus becomes more "populist and nationalist, but less bound by policy principles," wrote Politico's Olivia Beavers.

"We need to reevaluate where we're heading," Rep. Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., a caucus member, told the outlet. "I like the principles that the Freedom Caucus was founded on, but I think that if we can't work together as a group and push our ideas in a civil manner, then we're not going to be very effective."

The group was initially founded in 2015 after right-wing lawmakers like former Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., who went on to become former President Donald Trump's top aide, split from the conservative Republican Study Committee over concerns that it was not right-wing enough. But now founders like Mulvaney fret about the direction of the group since Trump's election.

"We were not designed to be just obstructionists," told Politico. "We were not designed to be an extreme outrage machine."

The group appears to be particularly split on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who stands to become the next House speaker if Republicans win enough seats in the midterms. Members like Boebert and Greene did not criticize McCarthy over his leaked comments vowing to press Trump to resign and calling for Twitter to ban Republican lawmakers who made incendiary comments ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot. Some of the group's members are taking a "wait-and-see" approach as they prepare to seek concessions from Republican leadership if they win back the House, according to Politico. But other members aren't as reserved.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., the former chairman of the Freedom Caucus, told far-right news outlet OAN that McCarthy's comments created a "huge trust issue" and said in another interview that if he is going to be speaker, he "needs to be a different leader than he is today."

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., criticized McCarthy for denying that he vowed to call on Trump to resign before a leaked tape showed him doing just that.

"I don't see how you can deny that it happened when it's out there," he told Politico.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

House Republicans have pressed the group to focus its rhetoric on Democrats but members have continued to snipe at one another and other members of the GOP. Some members expressed concerns that the group may lose influence if Republicans win the House with a big enough majority.

"If it's a slim majority, leadership can't afford to lose a lot of Republicans and get things passed," Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., told Politico.

The group has also gone through growing pains and changes within the group in recent years have led frustrated members to consider breaking off and starting new offshoot groups, according to the report.

The addition of far-right bomb-throwers like Boebert and Greene has also caused tension in the group. Despite Boebert's reported disdain for Greene, the two Republicans joined together to heckle President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. Viral photos showed Boebert and Greene chanting "Build the Wall" as fellow Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., sat uncomfortably between them.

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., took a jab at his two colleagues over the incident by tweeting a photo montage of Donalds sandwiched between the two congresswomen set to a Stealers Wheel song "Stuck in the Middle With You."

"Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right," the song goes, "here I am, stuck in the middle with you."

Comments / 1311

Don Towery
2d ago

Far right and Far left is the reason America is the shape its in.What happened to the two parties, working together for the good of the people?America can't survive with these Nut Cases in Congress.

Reply(162)
854
sean zimmerman
2d ago

These two are an indictment on the American education system. Both are so unintelligent. Complete embarrassment to the country

Reply(55)
633
Sassafras T☕️
2d ago

Why do they look as though they’re at a hootenanny?? And WoW.. that’s the best & brightest of the Republican Party 🎈 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫

Reply(55)
449
Related
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Byron Donalds
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Nick Fuentes
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Scott Desjarlais
Salon

"Not backing down": Ted Cruz ramps up effort to defeat Trump's candidates in key Senate races

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas went from being a scathing critic of Donald Trump in 2016 to being a devoted and obsequious sycophant after that. And Trump went from slamming the far-right Texas Republican as "Lyin' Ted Cruz" in 2016 to endorsing his reelection campaign in the 2018 midterms; Trump, never known for his humility, believes that Cruz would have lost that race to Democrat Beto O'Rourke were it not for him.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Fringe#Gop#House#Maga#The House Freedom Caucus#The Freedom Caucus
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
16K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy