ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LuANI_0fO41cOT00
Germany Oktoberfest FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. The city of Munich said Friday that the annual Oktoberfest will take place again this fall, after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file) (Matthias Schrader)

BERLIN — (AP) — The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 - Germany's national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Germany ‘evicting’ Afghan refugees to accommodate people fleeing Ukraine

Germany has displaced Afghan refugees from government accommodation to make way for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, according to reports.Hundreds of Afghan families are being evicted in Berlin to create space for incoming refugees fleeing Ukraine, Foreign Policy reported. The German government justified it by saying that Afghans were being removed from “arrival centres” designed for short term stays.However, activists said that some refugees had been evicted from the accommodation they had lived in for years. “The evictions purposefully weren’t publicised,” said Tareq Alaows, a board member of the Berlin Refugee Council. “Some people had lived in their homes for...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Kharkiv children fleeing bombs find refuge in Italy

An Italian aid programme had for years provided Viktoria Shakshyna with a respite from the children's home where she lived in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. It was a welcome break from Kharkiv, where she lived in one of Ukraine's notorious children's homes, which host orphans but also those separated from parents deemed unfit for various reasons, from criminality to alcoholism.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dieter Reiter
AFP

Germany's Scholz backs Ukraine weapons move on Japan trip

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday thanked Germany's parliament for backing the decision to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, as Russia said Western arms deliveries to the country were dangerous for European security. During the pair's discussions, the Kremlin said Western arms deliveries to Ukraine "threaten the security of the continent", responding to a call by Britain's foreign secretary for Kyiv's allies to "ramp up" military production to help Ukraine Kishida said he wanted to "pay my most sincere respects to the decision by Germany to make a huge policy shift on national security".
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Sweden Names Park Next to Russian Embassy Place of Free Ukraine

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will name part of a park where the Russian embassy is located as Place of Free Ukraine, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the city of Stockholm said. Anna Konig Jerlmyr, mayor of the Swedish capital, said the decision was taken on Thursday because of Russia's...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Ukrainian refugees start cleanup drives in Poland to say thank you for the country's support

Approximately 30 refugees from Ukraine have helped clean up public sidewalks, boulevards, monuments and parks in cities and towns across Poland each Saturday morning for the past month. This was a gesture to say thank you to the country for accepting them. The impromptu campaign has since been called "subotnik," which refers to an annual spring tradition in Ukraine where families come together to clean public spaces. It first began in March, when a group of refugee women in the small city of Suwałki in northeastern Poland asked their local officials if there were some way they could complete community service to show their appreciation for all the help they had received, The Globe and Mail reports.
HOMELESS
WOKV

Italy, Greece relax COVID restrictions before tourism season

ROME — (AP) — Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday, in a sign that life was increasingly returning to normal before Europe's peak summer tourist season. Greece’s civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oktoberfest#Berlin#Ap#Bavarian#The Associated Press
WOKV

Germany: Quitting Russian oil by late summer is 'realistic'

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany says it’s making progress on weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels and expects to be fully independent of Russian crude oil imports by late summer. Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday that Europe's largest economy has reduced the share of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WOKV

May Day rallies in Europe urge more help as inflation bites

PARIS — (AP) — Tens of thousands of people marched Sunday in cities around Europe for May Day protests to honor workers and shame governments into doing more for their citizens. In France, protesters shouted slogans against newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, a development that may set the tone for his second term.
PROTESTS
BBC

Circus artists in Southampton after escaping war in Ukraine

Two circus artists who fled the war in Ukraine have found safety, and work, in the UK and are due to start performing this weekend. Husband and wife Tatiana Kundyk and Henry Ayala are both performers with Circus Extreme which is in Southampton. Ms Kundyk was visiting her parents in...
WORLD
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy