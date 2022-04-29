ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Jeanne Damas Rebrands and Relaunches Rouje Beauty Line

By Joelle Diderich
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhNgh_0fO4194l00

Click here to read the full article.

PARIS — French fashion brand Rouje is rebranding and relaunching its beauty offering as it prepares to expand into skin care.

The Rouje Beauté line, launched in 2018 and consisting mostly of lipsticks inspired by founder Jeanne Damas ’ trademark red pout, will be renamed Les Filles en Rouje, starting with the introduction of its first face palette on May 8. It plans to gradually expand into other color cosmetics categories through 2023.

More from WWD

“I wanted to separate them and launch a new site and a new identity, because I want to give [the beauty collection] more space,” Damas said at a launch event, held in her new office at the Rouje headquarters in Paris. “At Rouje, lipstick was originally designed as an accessory, like a bag or shoes. Now we want to develop a full range of makeup.”

The name of the line loosely translates as Girls in Red, though Damas has customized the French word for the color, “rouge,” with her own initial.

“It was an expression we used internally to talk about people who follow the brand,” she said. “Initially, I was afraid that it might be a bit long for a brand name, but in the end, I thought it worked because it opens up a whole world of possibilities — the ‘girls’ are not just me, it’s everyone.”

She’s keen to point out there’s nothing girly about the range itself, which comes in brightly colored packaging with a graphic new logo. “The brand may be called Les Filles en Rouje, but in fact, it’s for all generations,” she said. “This makeup is designed to reveal your natural beauty and allows you to be playful.”

Nonetheless, Damas — who rose to fame as a teenager as the embodiment of French Girl Style — remains the principal muse for the collection and its retro-style packaging. For her debut complexion offer, housed in a tortoiseshell-patterned compact, she wanted something light with creamy formulations.

Priced at 49 euros, the palette contains three shades of highlighter, containing cocoa butter and jojoba, and three blush colors, enriched with castor oil, designed to work with different skin tones. “I never use foundation, but I like to wear a little light and color,” she explained. “It’s not designed to hide the skin.”

In September, the 30-year-old plans to release a full skin care line.

“During confinement, there was not much opportunity to wear makeup, apart for oneself. Skin care took on a more important place in our lives. That got me interested in launching my own line,” she said. “I’ve always used only 100 percent natural products, so I really wanted to create it with natural ingredients.”

While she plans to launch the collection with glass packaging designed to be displayed on bathroom shelves, she wants to introduce refillable formats later down the line.

Damas hopes to open a separate beauty boutique near her office and store on Rue Bachaumont, if a space opens up. “I’d like to have another store just for beauty, to offer a different experience, because the two can coexist, but they can also speak to two different customers,” she said.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

2021’s Top 100 Global Beauty Manufacturers

Sue Nabi: Coty’s Changemaker

Comments / 2

Related
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
WWD

Emilia Wickstead and ViBi Venezia Launch Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. VENICE — The intimate, informal lunch sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene hosted on Thursday in their family home nestled on the top floor of the majestic Palazzo Papadopoli here offered a momentary reprieve away from the buzz of the city, which is gearing up to the Biennale Arte’s official opening on Saturday. While art connoisseurs and curators hopped from side to side of the Grand Canal ticking off vernissages and previews, the small gathering feted the capsule collection the Arrivabenes’ brand ViBi Venezia developed with London-based designer Emilia Wickstead, who was also in attendance.More from...
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Rebranding#Cosmetics#French Fashion#Les Filles En Rouje#Wwd Front Row#Mecca Brands
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Dances in Double Denim & Colorful Nike Sneakers in Her Pattern Beauty Brand Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s one thing that Tracee Ellis Ross likes to do, it’s dance in funny Instagram videos. Yesterday, the “Black-ish” star used the platform to model her new tortoise-print hair pick from her Pattern Beauty brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ross went with a blue denim button-up — which she rolled up the sleeves — that from afar didn’t appear like it was made...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

This 50-Year-Old Mom Went Viral on TikTok for Her Style—See Her 6 Essentials

As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
WWD

André Leon Talley Tribute Planned, Namesake Award Returns

Click here to read the full article. REMEMBERING ANDRÉ: The life of the late pioneering fashion journalist and author André Leon Talley will be celebrated Friday morning at a private ceremony at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Manhattan. Talley, who died in January at the age of 73, forged new paths in the industry during a decades-long career that included stops at Interview magazine, Women’s Wear Daily and his tenure at Vogue as its longtime creative director, as well Numero Russia and Vanity Fair. A swath of friends, fellow designers, industry executives and family members will be out in force at...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Dior Brings Beach Collection to New Resort Hot Spots

Click here to read the full article. SUMMER SPOTS: Dior is casting a wider net for its Dioriviera beach collection. This year, the line — which ranges from ready-to-wear in fluorescent shades inspired by the fall 2022 collection, to parasols, pool mattresses and even skateboards — will be available in new destinations including Bali, Taormina, Italy and Montauk, N.Y.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2022Front row at Dior Men's Fall 2022Dior Men Men's Fall 2022 This summer’s rollout, which starts in May and lasts until September, includes pop-ups in Thailand, South Korea, Indonesia, China and Japan, and resort stores in nine...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Met Gala’s Best Beauty Looks From Years Past

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala is no stranger to boundary-breaking beauty looks. One of fashion, beauty and entertainment’s biggest nights is taking place Monday, and with it are sure to return the event’s high-octane hair and makeup ensembles. This year marks a return to the party’s traditional date — the first Monday in May — since the pandemic hampered the last few years. This year’s theme is a reincarnation of last year’s, as the second installment of “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched...
WWD

FIT Partners With Macy’s for Future of Fashion Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s for the first time will present the Fashion Institute of Technology’s “The Future of Fashion Runway Show,” which takes place May 11 at 7 p.m. The show will feature looks created by FIT’s 2022 Fashion Design BFA program graduates and will span five concentrations: knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel, special occasion and children’s wear. The show will take place at FIT on the outdoor breezeway on West 27th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. Designs are inspired by personal stories and address wide-ranging themes such as heritage appreciation, sustainability, gender neutrality, accessibility and mental...
WWD

LBV. Expands, Creating an Affordable ‘Fast Luxury’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. LBV., the ready-to-wear brand founded by Joss Sackler, is changing course and expanding with a new, affordable collection. Sackler, founded the brand back in 2019 as an offshoot from her female members-only wine club, tapping Elizabeth Kennedy as creative director, showing her luxury priced collection at New York Fashion Week. Sackler, who is chief executive officer, added e-commerce in 2020, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when “some of the major retailers were faced with their own issues of surviving during COVID-19, so we became direct-to-consumer. At the same time, we viewed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
WWD

Ralph Lauren Celebrates the Polo Shirt With New Book

Click here to read the full article. While the brand may have started with a tie, over the years Ralph Lauren and the polo shirt have become almost synonymous in American culture. Now the New York-based fashion label is celebrating its signature product in a coffee-table book published by Rizzoli International. “The polo shirt is to Ralph Lauren what Mickey Mouse is to Disney or the Statue of Liberty is to New York,” the book begins. “It’s the signature of the company Ralph Lauren created over five decades ago, a symbol that conjures up not only a luxurious way of living,...
WWD

Walmart Launches Activewear Brand Love & Sports

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is upping the ante on its stake in the activewear market.  The mass-channel merchant unveiled its latest effort Friday: a women’s activewear and swimwear brand called Love & Sports. More from WWDRevisiting Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Couple Style: PHOTOSPhotos of the Costumes in 'The Offer''Selling Sunset' Season 5 Fashion Breakdown: PHOTOS “It’s actually emerging to be a lifestyle brand,” Denise Incandela, executive vice president of apparel and private brands, told WWD, referring to Walmart’s plans to expand the brand into other categories. “We felt it was a white space within our collection. It’s the...
RETAIL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
WWD

Auction House Selling Items From Fashion Designer Christian Audigier’s Estate

Click here to read the full article. Christian Audigier, the flamboyant sometimes outrageous character who helmed the Ed Hardy and Von Dutch fashion labels, was just 57 when he passed away from cancer seven years ago in Los Angeles. But he left a tattoo-inked trucker hat, graphic T-shirt and embellished denim legacy on L.A. fashion. And now, his personal and diverse collection of art, furniture, books and clothing have been consolidated and are being auctioned off by Abell Auction Co. “We had to sift through a lot of his things to tell a story,” said Todd Schireson, vice president of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Pro-Keds Partners With Franchise on Archival Sneaker

Click here to read the full article. Pro-Keds’ twin power stripes on the upper make them instantly recognizable and have long been part of the uniforms of some of basketball’s biggest superstars. Now, the pioneer of the performance basketball shoe has partnered with basketball culture brand Franchise to reintroduce an ’80s court classic, the Skyhawk. Franchise magazine, which was launched in April 2016, has featured artists, players and personalities of the sport, including Paul Pfeiffer, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nina Chanel Abney, Rui Hachimura and Lauren Halsey.More from WWDHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWPhotos of the...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

24K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy