😄 I’m back from the Happiest Place on Earth

For whatever reason, the first few months of 2022 have seen a surprising amount of moon-related releases. Whether it's the Roland Emmerich disaster movie Moonfall, Marvel’s new Disney+ series Moon Knight, the HBO Max sci-fi romance Moonshot (which actually takes place on Mars), or Richard Linklater’s new film that was quietly released on Netflix, Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure. Since practically the birth of cinema, we’ve been going to the moon onscreen, though the nostalgic glow of Apollo 10 1/2 speaks to how we’re now often looking back instead of forward when going to the moon in movies. It’s a fantasy that was able to capture audiences’ imaginations in the decades preceding the 1969 moon landing, while most of the films made since then about going to the moon are either period pieces or documentaries chronicling the space race of the 1960s. Still, whether we’re talking about science fiction or true stories of past trips to the moon, it always has the potential to evoke a certain awe and wonder any time a movie whisks us away to that big ball of cheese in the sky.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO