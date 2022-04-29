ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutors drop death penalty for convicted killer Dayonte Resiles

By Rafael Olmeda, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
Dayonte Resiles speaks with his defense attorneys after prosecutors agreed to remove the death penalty from consideration for his sentencing during a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse on Friday, April 29, 2022. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Broward prosecutors are no longer seeking the death penalty for Dayonte Resiles, the former fugitive who was convicted in March of first-degree murder in the brutal stabbing death of Davie homeowner and volunteer Jill Halliburton Su.

The penalty phase of Resiles’ trial was supposed to start soon, with the same jury that convicted him being called back to decide his fate. In Florida, the death sentence can only be imposed if all 12 jurors recommend it.

Instead, he will be sentenced to life in prison, a mandatory punishment. Sentencing is set for May 20.

Resiles shocked South Florida in 2016 when he bolted from a crowded courtroom and went on the run for nearly a week. He’s still facing charges for that crime, but the biggest issue hanging over his head has been resolved — he will not be executed by the state of Florida.

Prosecutor Molly McGuire told Broward Circuit Judge John J. Murphy that defense lawyers reached out to her after the verdict in March and began discussing the possibility of a death penalty waiver. The decision to drop the death penalty was made late Thursday, McGuire said.

State Attorney Harold Pryor issued a statement Friday morning explaining the decision. ““The decision to seek the death penalty or life in prison is always subject to review,” he said. “After the jury verdict, the defense approached the State Attorney’s Office with additional mitigation material.” Prosecutors reviewed the material and discussed it with the victim’s family before deciding to waive the death penalty.

The courtroom was nearly empty when the decision was announced. Friends and family of the defendant made a steady show of support during Resiles’ first trial last year, which ended in a hung jury, and again during his second trial this year. They supporters still maintain his innocence and were planning to stand by Resiles during the penalty phase.

“It’s a bit of relief,” said family friend Nisha Scott. “We’re still trying to process everything. ... We know that God is in control and he is the final judge.”

Jill Halliburton Su was 59 when she was killed. She and her husband had just returned home from a trip to Malaysia on Sept. 7, 2014. The following morning her husband, Nan Yao Su, a renowned entymologist, drove to his office at the University of Florida’s Davie location, while their son, Justin, drove to a nearby parking garage to nap, telling his parents he was going to work.

While the men were away and the victim slept, prosecutors say Resiles broke into the Su home, then killed her when she interrupted him. She was stabbed more than 20 times in the bathtub, where her son discovered her body a short time later.

DNA tied Resiles to three crucial pieces of evidence — a belt used to bind the victim, a knife used to strike her, and the broken sliding glass doorway that was the likely point of entry.

During a routine pretrial hearing on July 15, 2016, Resiles undid his shackles and raced out of the courtroom before anyone realized what was happening. He ran down a courthouse stairwell, left the building from a rarely used exit inaccessible to the general public, and jumped into a waiting car.

Seven accomplices served brief sentences for helping Resiles carry out the escape and remain on the run. He was recaptured on July 21, 2016, and later told a judge that he ran because he was not guilty of the murder and wanted to establish his innocence.

Another eight accomplices entered guilty pleas for taking part in a plot to concoct an alibi for Resiles showing he could not have been in South Florida at the time of Su’s murder. Prosecutors used that plot during the trial to demonstrate Resiles actually was in Broward County.

The first trial ended when the jury couldn’t reach a decision about whether Resiles acted alone or with an accomplice that might have been the actual killer. During closing arguments at the retrial, prosecutor Maria Schneider raised the possibility of an accomplice during closing arguments, telling jurors Resiles would still be guilty of first-degree murder under Florida law even if the accomplice did the actual stabbing.

Resiles has denied any role in the crime.

Rafael Olmeda may be reached at rolmeda@sunsentinel.com or 954-356-4457. Follow him on Twitter @rolmeda .

Comments / 5

