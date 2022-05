ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Centers for Disease Control reports that 29 out of the 54 counties in New York State have a high number of COVID-19 cases. Counties in the "high" category on the CDC's COVID-19 tracker have more than 200 cases per 100,000 over the course of seven days or have COVID-positive patients in more than 10% of hospital beds. The CDC said that residents of counties in the "high" category should wear masks indoors.

