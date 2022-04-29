ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alert: A Taliban spokesman says a powerful explosion at a Sunni mosque in Kabul has killed at least 10 worshippers, wounded 20

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban...

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
The Associated Press

Syrian fighters ready to join next phase of Ukraine war

BEIRUT (AP) — During a visit to Syria in 2017, Vladimir Putin lavished praise on a Syrian general whose division played an instrumental role in defeating insurgents in the country’s long-running civil war. The Russian president told him his cooperation with Russian troops “will lead to great successes in the future.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Direct hit! Dramatic moment two tanks are obliterated by explosives dropped from stealthy drone in strikes believed to have been carried out by Ukrainian navy against Russian targets

Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a pair of Russian tanks suffered a direct hit from bombs stealthily dropped from a Ukrainian drone. Expertly flown by an operator believed to be from Ukraine's 503rd Naval Infantry Battalion, the drone swooped above two Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) at an estimated height of around 400ft, before letting loose its payload.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Washington group continues evacuation and support efforts for Afghans, Ukrainians

The Yakima group that helped evacuate an Afghan family after the fall of Kabul has continued its efforts under a newly formed nonprofit — Operation Shoulder to Shoulder. The organization is led by Paul Garcia, a former U.S. Special Forces commander, and Roger Gavriluk, former Yakima Training Center commander. Their work is focused on war-torn areas and pushing forward on two fronts: evacuating high-risk persons from Afghanistan and supporting soldiers and refugees from Ukraine.
YAKIMA, WA

