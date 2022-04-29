Alert: A Taliban spokesman says a powerful explosion at a Sunni mosque in Kabul has killed at least 10 worshippers, wounded 20

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on six people it described as Russian military intelligence officers who had conducted cyber attacks affecting critical U.S. infrastructure. The six officers work in a cyber-focused unit of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two Russian oligarchs found dead alongside their families within 48 hours of each other are the latest high-profile executives to die in mysterious circumstances since the beginning of the year.
LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end, using his first public comments on the conflict in more than a week to vow his troops would win and to goad the West for failing to bring Moscow to heel.
BEIRUT (AP) — During a visit to Syria in 2017, Vladimir Putin lavished praise on a Syrian general whose division played an instrumental role in defeating insurgents in the country’s long-running civil war. The Russian president told him his cooperation with Russian troops “will lead to great successes in the future.”
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments about the potential of a nuclear war, saying loose talk about nuclear escalation was the "height of irresponsibility." Lavrov warned the West on Monday not to underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear...
April 28 (Reuters) - Russia has handed over 33 Ukrainian soldiers, including 13 officers, in an exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Thursday. "We are also bringing home 12 civilians," Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Five of the troops...
Dramatic footage has emerged of the moment a pair of Russian tanks suffered a direct hit from bombs stealthily dropped from a Ukrainian drone. Expertly flown by an operator believed to be from Ukraine's 503rd Naval Infantry Battalion, the drone swooped above two Russian infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) at an estimated height of around 400ft, before letting loose its payload.
The Yakima group that helped evacuate an Afghan family after the fall of Kabul has continued its efforts under a newly formed nonprofit — Operation Shoulder to Shoulder. The organization is led by Paul Garcia, a former U.S. Special Forces commander, and Roger Gavriluk, former Yakima Training Center commander. Their work is focused on war-torn areas and pushing forward on two fronts: evacuating high-risk persons from Afghanistan and supporting soldiers and refugees from Ukraine.
President Biden is asking Congress to approve $33 billion in Ukraine aid to ramp up pressure on Russia. This comes as a family mourns the loss of a U.S. Marine veteran who was killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. Debra Alfarone has more.
