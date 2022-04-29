llinois homeowners in need can get up to $30K
ILLINOIS — The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is accepting applications for grants of up to $30,000 to eliminate or reduce past-due mortgage and property tax payments.
The program is federally funded and there is no fee to apply. In order to qualify homeowners must:
- Have a household income less than 150% of the Area Median Income
- Own and occupy their property as their primary residence
- Be at least 30 days late on their mortgage or property tax payments
- Have experienced a financial hardship directly related to COVID-19 that began, continued, or worsened after Jan. 21, 2020
More information on the ILHAF can be found here . The Illinois Housing Development Authority also offers rental assistance resources, including information on grants of up to $25,000. That information can be found here .Additional $6.6M in rental and utility assistance for Cook County residents
