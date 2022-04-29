ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intruders Caught Sleeping On Homeowners' Bed After Stealing All Their Stuff: Police

The suspects who broke into the Greenbelt apartment Photo Credit: Greenbelt Police Department (Facebook)

Imagine coming home from vacation and finding it completely empty, except for your bed.

Now, imagine finding the people who stole everything sleeping in your bed. That's what happened to some unfortunate residents in Greenbelt, authorities said.

When they left their home on March 28, the victims' apartment was fully furnished, Greenbelt Police said on Facebook. When they came home, everything was gone except for their bed where the alleged thieves were sleeping.

The homeowners confronted the intruders, a Black adult male and a White adult female, who then got aggressive with the victims and fled the scene, police said. Both victims said they didn't know the suspects, who stole about $49,100 in property from the apartment, police said.

Greenbelt Police are now asking for the public's assistance in identifying the thieves. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-474-7200 or email greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.

Comments / 2

