ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoder, CO

Suspect presumed dead in officer-involved shooting, scene turns into house fire in Yoder

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcRLi_0fO3yAsW00
Officers secure the area during a barricade situation Thursday night. Photo courtesy KKTV.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a situation involving a barricaded suspect with a gun in Yoder turned into an officer-involved shooting and house fire.

Deputies reported on Twitter that a suspect was shooting out of a home at the 6200 block of Boone Road near Truckton Thursday night.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. An alert was sent out to affected neighbors, the sheriff's office also tweeted updates about the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLmPn_0fO3yAsW00
Residents in the area of the 6200 Block of Boone Road were asked to shelter-in-place during a barricaded suspect situation Thursday night. 

Residents were asked to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

Deputies tried to contact a man at his home who was suspected of harassment, menacing and violating a restraining order, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

In a tweet posted just before 8:30 p.m., officials warned media crews to stay clear of the area because the suspect was firing rounds out of the home.

A fire erupted inside the home, the cause and circumstances of which are under investigation, KKTV reported.

The sheriff's office said two deputies fired at least one shot into the home "near the suspect.”

“We cannot confirm the location of the suspect but we believe the suspect is deceased within the home," Lt. Deborah Mynatt, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, told KKTV. "The reason why we cannot confirm that, is because majority of that home is now collapsed,”

The two deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The suspect was not identified as of Friday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Boone, CO
City
Yoder, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kktv#Pio#Epcsheriff
KXRM

Crime Stoppers searching for wanted street criminals

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jonathan Thomas, 28, is described as a White male, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with a blonde hair and blue eyes. Thomas has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes, Murder 1 – After Deliberation – Attempted. Elisa […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Charred bones found near Colorado campsite, same area where woman disappeared

UPDATE [4:10 PM]: Authorities have identified the remains that were found and determined that they were scattered intentionally by the family of the deceased. No foul play is suspected. Read more here. According to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office, possible human bones were found charred near North Crestone Campground, found along County Road 71 in Crestone. The bones appeared to be burnt or cremated and were mixed with ash. The...
CRESTONE, CO
KKTV

Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”. The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy