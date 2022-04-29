Suspect presumed dead in officer-involved shooting, scene turns into house fire in Yoder

Officers secure the area during a barricade situation Thursday night. Photo courtesy KKTV.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a situation involving a barricaded suspect with a gun in Yoder turned into an officer-involved shooting and house fire.

Deputies reported on Twitter that a suspect was shooting out of a home at the 6200 block of Boone Road near Truckton Thursday night.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. An alert was sent out to affected neighbors, the sheriff's office also tweeted updates about the incident.

Residents were asked to secure their homes and stay away from doors and windows.

Deputies tried to contact a man at his home who was suspected of harassment, menacing and violating a restraining order, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

In a tweet posted just before 8:30 p.m., officials warned media crews to stay clear of the area because the suspect was firing rounds out of the home.

A fire erupted inside the home, the cause and circumstances of which are under investigation, KKTV reported.

The sheriff's office said two deputies fired at least one shot into the home "near the suspect.”

“We cannot confirm the location of the suspect but we believe the suspect is deceased within the home," Lt. Deborah Mynatt, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, told KKTV. "The reason why we cannot confirm that, is because majority of that home is now collapsed,”

The two deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The suspect was not identified as of Friday morning.