ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fan Expo brings celebrities, pop culture to Cleveland this weekend

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdhER_0fO3y8CJ00

Some out-of-this-world names in entertainment are in Cleveland this weekend for Fan Expo, a three-day event at Huntington Convention Center celebrating comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming.

Some of the celebrities set to attend the event, formerly known as Wizard World, include William Shatner, Ron Perlman, Michael Rooker, Kevin Smith and other stars of the “Clerks” series of movies.

In addition to celebrity autograph and photo ops, there will be events for cosplayers, chances to meet comic book artists, such as Strongsville's own Ryan Drost — creator of "Stealth Hammer," musical performances, panels and plenty of shopping.

“Whatever TV show you like, whatever movies you love, there's thousands of other people who love the same exact thing,” said Jerry Milani, a spokesperson for the expo. “You're going to meet them -- not just meet the celebs and artists, but meet other fans who love the same things, and that's the best thing about the Fan Expo shows."

The expo kicks off Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find out more and purchase tickets to Fan Expo here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
William Shatner
Person
Michael Rooker
WKYC

FIRST LOOK: Check out the fleet of tall ships coming to Cleveland for this year's festival

CLEVELAND — Summer will be here before you know it (yes, really), and with it comes one of Northeast Ohio's great traditional attractions!. The Cleveland Tall Ships Festival will return to the Lake Erie waterfront from July 7-10. Eight grand vessels will set up shop near the north side of FirstEnergy Stadium, and the event will also feature "live entertainment, exhibits, food and beverage options and tours aboard the fleet."
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Celebrity#Amazon Fire Tv#Tv Streaming#Fan Expo#Sci Fi#Wizard World
WKYC

Trattner's Table for 2: Happy Dog in Gordon Square with Mike Polk Jr.

CLEVELAND — Planning a night out on the town? Looking to impress a hot date or loved one? Tired of hitting the same-old restaurants? In this feature, 3News food expert Doug Trattner lends a hand as he highlights great places to visit in Northeast Ohio. From temples of fine dining to hole-in-the-wall dives, these places all have a few things in common: excellent food, good service, great vibes, and local ownership. So pull up a chair, order a beverage, and stay for the fun!
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

26 Things To Do In Cleveland When You're Stoned AF

The national smoker's holiday just passed but that doesn't mean we're done getting high Whether you need 4/20 as an excuse to blaze or you keep a bong in every room and a jar full of edibles by your bedside, one thing is sure: it's always best to pair your smile with something fun and stimulating. Let the ideas and activities on this list take your enjoyment of Cleveland to new, ahem, highs. And don't forget to save a hit for us.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Her-story at Great Lakes Mall, a lucky Lyndhurst couple, and the debut of "Good Catch": It's All Good News

CLEVELAND — The weather hasn't been great this week, but we've got some great stories to lift you up instead, on It's All Good (News!) with Stephanie Haney. First up, our Good Vibes Only segment takes us to the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, where history's been made! The youngest store owners just opened their first shop there last week. Sisters 6-year-old Raveah , 7-year-old Riley and 10-year-old Myah are now the proud owners of "Skin District."
LYNDHURST, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy