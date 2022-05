I Love That For You feels like an SNL bit tailor-made for Vanessa Bayer -- which is the show's strength and its biggest shortcoming: "To judge from the first two episodes, the cancer subplot may well be the weakest (and hopefully, most disposable) aspect of the show," says Manuel Betancourt. "After all, the concept of a workplace comedy set at a QVC-like company whose employees include a catty momfluencer (Ayden Mayeri), a good ol’ Southern boy (Johnno Wilson), a gentle dashing PA (Paul James) and a personal associate (Matt Rogers)—not an assistant!—is enough to fuel plenty of fun storylines without the need for the 'will Joanna be caught in her lie and what will happen when she does and will she learn something about herself along the way?' setup the premise all but demands."

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO