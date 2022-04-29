ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

North Platte Post
 2 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022...

North Platte, NE
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

