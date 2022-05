CHENOA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds are without power in Central Illinois as severe weather is sweeping the area. According to the Ameren Illinois Outage Map, more than 1,200 people are without power in Chenoa as of 1:25 p.m. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, and there is no estimated restoration time.

CHENOA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO