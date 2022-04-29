ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, MS

Loud fireball spotted over three Southern states streaking at 55,000 miles per hour, NASA confirms: “More people heard it than saw it”

Cover picture for the articleA loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states, scientists confirmed Thursday. More than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas, NASA...

