Loud fireball spotted over three Southern states streaking at 55,000 miles per hour, NASA confirms: “More people heard it than saw it”

Fossil Of Dinosaur That Was Killed On The Day Giant Asteroid Hit Earth Found By Archeologists at a sight in the State of North DakotaBBC. Experts believe to have found an extraordinary fossil that could be from the day the big asteroid hit the earth about 66 million years ago, which led to the extinction of dinosaurs. An archeological site named Tanis in the state of North Dakota has been showing some promising pieces that for their age seem to be in great condition.

24 DAYS AGO