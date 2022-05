The USFL's only winless teams will meet one another Sunday afternoon as the Pittsburgh Maulers face the Michigan Panthers in Protective Stadium down in Birmingham, Alabama. Both teams are looking to emerge from the North Division's basement. After being dominated by Tampa Bay in Week 1, the Maulers (0-2) lost a somewhat back-and-forth matchup to Philadelphia last week. The Panthers have dropped their first two matchups against Houston and New Jersey by a total of nine points. The winner of this game will have hope for the rest of the season, while the loser will need to consider some serious adjustments.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO