People gathered for an "End Hate Across the State" rally Saturday at the State Capitol in Hartford. The state Capitol in Hartford attracted two separate rallies Saturday. A rally called “End Hate Across the State” was organized by several groups, including PowerUp CT, BLM860 and New Era Young Lords. Meanwhile, a “freedom rally” also gathered at the Capitol. The gathering was organized by Take Back CT, Parent’s Choice and other groups.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO