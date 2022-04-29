ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden ending his ‘Late Late Show’ run in 2023

By George Costantino
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden will step down as host of CBS’ The Late Late Show in 2023. The British comedian, who will have hosted the show for eight-and-a-half years by the time he leaves, made the announcement on Thursday’s show. “This will be my last year hosting the show,”...

southernillinoisnow.com

