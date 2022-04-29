ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF)...

www.mysanantonio.com

9&10 News

Flagstar Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share. The holding company for Flagstar Bank posted revenue of $337...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Banco Santander-Chile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $300.6 million. The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

First Keystone: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) _ First Keystone Corp. (FKYS) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.5 million. The bank, based in Berwick, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Kansas City Life: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (KCLI) on Friday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. The insurance company posted revenue of $119.2 million in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MySanAntonio

Middlesex Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ISELIN, N.J. (AP) _ Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $12.1 million. The Iselin, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. The water utility posted revenue of $36.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

National Presto: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) _ National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.9 million. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. The diversified production company that makes everything from household appliances to munitions posted revenue of $60.8 million in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Industrias Bachoco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CELAYA, Mexico (AP) _ Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $107 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had profit of $2.17 per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap)...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

ArcBest sees ‘record profitability’ in Q1

ArcBest announced Friday “record profitability” during the 2022 first quarter. The transportation and logistics company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, well ahead of the $2.13 consensus estimate as reported by Seeking Alpha. “Our strategy is working, underscored by improved operating margins across the business, and we...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Axsome Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker BYD More Than Triples Earnings In Q1

China's BYD reported strong revenue and bottom line growth in the first quarter. The profit growth bettered the pace seen at market leader Tesla during the same period. BYD Co Ltd BYDDF reported strong first-quarter results on Wednesday, weathering economic and geopolitical risks. What Happened: Shenzhen, China-based BYD reported first-quarter...
MARKETS

