ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

One year old Fairfield boy killed in Wayne County crash

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-year-old Fairfield boy was killed and two others sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash on Illinois Route 15 in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. State Police say preliminary investigation indicates a car driven by 24-year-old Porscha Schultz of...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, IL
County
Wayne County, IL
City
Fairfield, IL
City
Altamont, IL
Wayne County, IL
Accidents
State
Illinois State
Wayne County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carmi, IL
Fairfield, IL
Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Illinois Route 15
Beaver County Times

Aliquippa man pleads guilty to federal drug and firearms charges

PITTSBURGH − An Aliquippa man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to committing firearm and drug trafficking crimes in 2017 and 2018. Dana Penney, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and Schedule I synthetic cannabinoid controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine and brandishing a...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Philly

1 Person Injured After Rowhome Partially Collapsed In Philadelphia’s Nicetown Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A rowhome partially collapsed in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section on Sunday morning. Authorities say one person was injured during the incident.  Part of the first floor and wall came crashing down on the 1900 block of Bonitz Street.  Firefighters rushed to the scene around 5 a.m. Bricks and debris currently cover the sidewalk.  A neighbor says there was a car crash at the home not too long ago. “He ran into the building like almost maybe a year ago,” Jasmine Carter, a neighbor said. “So the foundation was already weak from him running into the building, but still you wouldn’t expect this to happen.” Philadelphia License & Inspection is investigating the official cause of the collapse
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy