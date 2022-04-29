One year old Fairfield boy killed in Wayne County crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rowhome partially collapsed in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section on Sunday morning. Authorities say one person was injured during the incident. Part of the first floor and wall came crashing down on the 1900 block of Bonitz Street. Firefighters rushed to the scene around 5 a.m. Bricks and debris currently cover the sidewalk. A neighbor says there was a car crash at the home not too long ago. “He ran into the building like almost maybe a year ago,” Jasmine Carter, a neighbor said. “So the foundation was already weak from him running into the building, but still you wouldn’t expect this to happen.” Philadelphia License & Inspection is investigating the official cause of the collapse

