Click here to read the full article. While its offerings are cool and trendy, New Balance simply doesn’t make a shoe that isn’t comfortable or functional. (That’s truly part of the whole New Balance sneaker vibe.) The 574 is a favorite not only for its classic, versatile look but also for how sneakily well it performs. And now, the ’80s-era running-turned-lifestyle shoe is available in a “Rugged” version done in sturdy materials inspired by the outdoors. Debuting late last year, the 574 Rugged retains many of the aesthetic details of the original but is a bit wider in the forefoot to...

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO