Financial Reports

TC Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) _ TC Energy Corporation (TRP) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $307.1 million. On a per-share basis,...

www.mysanantonio.com

MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
Reuters

Buffett's Berkshire says operating profit nearly unchanged

OMAHA, Neb., April 30 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) on Saturday said quarterly operating profit was little changed from last year, as improved results from manufacturing, services and retailing businesses offset lower profit from insurance underwriting. The conglomerate also said it repurchased $3.2 billion of its own...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Kaspien Holdings Inc: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share. The specialty retailer posted revenue of $36 million in the period. For the year, the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Enterprise Products Partners' midstream assets help keep the world powered and help to power its huge 7.1% yield. Enbridge's high yield, when combined with dividend growth, makes it a surefire income source. Kinder Morgan's dividend is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stock market breadth remains bearish despite rally in the Dow, Nasdaq

The Big 3 stock market indexes are enjoying a nice rally in morning trading Thursday, but market internals suggest the overall market of stocks is actually declining. The number of declining stocks is leading advancers 1,618 to 1,351 on the NYSE and 2,461 to 1,609 on the Nasdaq. And volume of declining stocks represents 57.3% of total volume on the Big Board and 53.1% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Tactile Systems Tech

Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tactile Systems Tech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Tactile Systems Tech bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Buffett invests big chunk of Berkshire Hathaway's cash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway's first-quarter earnings fell more than 53% on a large swing on the paper value of its investments, but Warren Buffett found ways to put some of the company's massive cash pile to work, which will give shareholders something to talk about at Saturday's annual meeting.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Amazon, AbbVie fall, Mohawk Industries, Honeywell rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Mohawk Industries Inc., up $10.28 to $141.06. The flooring maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results. Tesla Inc., down $6.75 to $870.76. CEO Elon Musk has sold shares worth...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bloomin' Brands Q1 Earnings Exceed Expectations

Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.5%, to $1.14 billion, beating the consensus of $1.13 billion. Combined U.S. comparable restaurant sales grew 14.0% during the quarter, with 9.2% growth in Outback Steakhouse and 11.5% in Carrabba's Italian Grill. Restaurant sales grew 14.7% Y/Y to $1.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Okta

Within the last quarter, Okta OKTA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 15 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Okta has an average price target of $225.87 with a high of $273.00 and a low of $175.00.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Exchange Operator CBOE Profit Beats Estimates on Robust Trading Volumes

(Reuters) -CBOE Global Markets Inc topped first-quarter profit expectations on Friday, as growth in transaction volumes for the exchange operator resulted in higher fees from trading options. Net income, excluding one-time expenses, rose to $184.3 million, or $1.73 per share, in the three months ended March from $164.8 million, or...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

