Here’s What Went Down at the André Saraiva x Longchamp New York Event

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving dropped its exclusive André Saraiva collaboration last week, Longchamp took over its Soho boutique in New York with charming doodles and vibrant handbags to commemorate and exhibit the new collection. In...

hypebeast.com

BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Look at Gigi Hadid’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid, one of the biggest names not just in fashion but also throughout the world, turns 27 today. Throughout her nearly decadelong career, Hadid has modeled campaigns and walked the runways for the likes of Chanel, Versace, Moschino, Balmain, Jacquemus, Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, Max Mara and Marc Jacobs, among many others.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' Some of her more memorable red carpet looks include a matching moment with her younger...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Madonna Brings Slick Edge in 7-Inch Heels & Trench Coat to Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Click here to read the full article. Burberry chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci hosted an event to celebrate the brand’s staple Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The stellar bash turned into a star-studded affair as several A-listers, including Madonna, Sarah Paulson, Dixie D’Amelo, Lori Harvey, Tinashe and Chloe Bailey, were all in attendance. Madonna brought her edgy sense of style to the fashion affair in an all-black ensemble. The “Queen of Pop” made quite the statement in a calve-length trench coat. The sleek outerwear included sharp pointed shoulders, structured lapels and side welt pockets. Sticking to her signature aesthetic,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Blake Lively's Purple Bodycon Minidress Is Straight Out of the 2000s

On Saturday night, Blake Lively attended Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party wearing a purple minidress by Sergio Hudson. The 34-year-old actress posed for pictures in the bold outfit outside of a restaurant in downtown Manhattan. The fitted dress featured a short hemline that showed off her long legs, along with thin straps and a scooped neckline that felt very 2000s.
MANHATTAN, NY
Glamour

Gigi Hadid Celebrated Her Birthday in a Sheer Lace Corset and Matching Pants

Gigi Hadid took stock of all those sheer dresses, corsets, and pants, and put all three together for the ultimate birthday look. On April 23, Gigi celebrated her 27th birthday with a party at Zero Bond in New York City. Guests included Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Blake Lively, to name a few. But the most show-stopping look came from Gigi Hadid herself, who wore a head-to-toe white lace outfit by Dion Lee, complete with a sheer corset, pants, and sweeping lace coat with ‘80s inspired shoulder pads.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Floor8

Julia Fox flashes sideboob in revealing silk outfit and towering platform boots in NYC

Kanye West's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox fearlessly made the streets of New York City her personal runway as she strutted around in a pair of skyscraper platform boots. While turning heads with her towering black patent leather shoes, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems star bared plenty of skin in a racy beige satin dress, which clung to every curve of her enviably toned figure on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Short Story Long: Bold & Beautiful’s Paris Unveils a Radically Revamped Look

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Diamond White has broken out a number of eye-catching looks since she first debuted as Paris back in November of 2020. The Forrester employee always has a plethora of unique and incredible outfits, of course — a must-have for someone who works for one of the world’s premiere fashion companies — but White herself has always upped Paris’ style game as she’s brought her own touch to the character.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Monochrome in All-Black Leather & Pointy Pumps for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum shows how to make a sleek statement in leather. The “Making the Cut” judge and host was spotted while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon. Klum wore an all-black leather look, including a cropped jacket that featured silver hardware and a structured lapel that felt rugged yet tidy. The TV presenter opted for a black top underneath that had a plunging neckline but aligned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Gigi Hadid’s 27th Birthday Party Practically Doubled Up As A Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday this weekend in New York City with an intimate dinner downtown at Zero Bond. The weather in Manhattan was especially warm, so Hadid’s VIP guests all busted out their finest spring attire for the party. In attendance was the Hadid family – siblings Bella and Anwar, and mom Yolanda – as well as friends Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively and Ziwe, among others. Watching them all stroll into the restaurant in their best party outfits was like a mini fashion show – each one turned out a statement look bolder than the next.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

History of the Met Gala: How It Turned From Fundraiser to ‘Fashion’s Biggest Night’

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala as we know it today is one of the biggest events for fashion, celebrities and pop culture alike. However, it wasn’t always the star-studded and dramatic costume-filled night it is now. It first started off as a charity event created by publicist Eleanor Lambert to raise funds for the then-newly founded Costume Institute.More from WWD'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Fashion Breakdown: PHOTOSCelebrities at the White House Correspondents' DinnerA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS The event took a cultural shift when Diana Vreeland was tapped as a consultant for the Costume...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

André Leon Talley Tribute Attracts Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour and More

Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — André Leon Talley’s barrier-breaking life and career were celebrated Friday morning at the Abyssinian Baptist Church here. Naomi Campbell, Diane von Furstenberg, Carolina Herrera, Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Bethann Hardison and the Savannah College of Art & Design’s Paula Wallace were part of the fashion crowd that was out in force to salute Talley more than three months after his death at the age of 73. Upon entering the landmark church at 132 West 138th Street, attendees were blasted with the fragrance of flowers emanating from four massive urns exploding with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Christina Aguilera and Ricky Martin to Perform at amfAR Cannes Gala

Click here to read the full article. Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX will perform at this year’s amfAR benefit at the Cannes Film Festival. Robert De Niro will also be honored at the 28th annual event. amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, hosts the fashion show at Cannes Film Festival every year. This year’s show will be curated by Carine Roitfeld, a French fashion editor and supporter of amfAR best known for her work as the former editor-in-chief of Vogue France and for founding “CR Fashion Book.” This year’s fashion show theme will be “Let’s Get Married,” and will feature...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Masters Neutrals in Tan Kith Cropped Jacket, Slouchy Gray Trousers and Chestnut Boots With Mother Yolanda Hadid

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gigi Hadid mastered coordinating neutrals alongside her mother Yolanda Hadid, who made a sleek statement of her own in New York yesterday. They were joined by Yolanda’s boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, the CEO of the construction and development company Jingoli.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Suits Up in All-Gray With Christian Louboutin Pumps for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya proves that structured suiting will always remain in style. The “Shake It Up” alum posed on the black carpet for the “Euphoria” FYC event in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last night while wearing a dashing look suitable for the fashion industry’s “it” girl. The event reunited the entire cast if the drama, which recently wrapped its second season, including Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya also posed alongside her longtime stylist and FN’s Style Influencer of the Year, Law Roach. As for Zendaya’s outfit,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Crashes a Party in Fierce Leopard-Print Maxi Dress & Pointed-Toe Booties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods takes a walk on the wild side with her latest outfit on Instagram. The influencer recently shared a photoset and video on the social media platform yesterday that showed the model posing in her animalistic-themed attire while crashing a birthday party in her neighborhood. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Outfit-wise, Woods donned a brown and black leopard print maxi dress that had a shiny...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Brooke Shields Gets Slick in Little Black Leather Dress and PVC Pumps for Tribeca Ball 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brooke Shields makes a strong case for leather in spring. The “Endless Love” star was spotted while arriving to the New York Academy of Art’s 2022 Tribeca Ball, which honored artist Kenny Scharf in New York City last night. For the artsy event, Shields elected to wear a striking yet slick look. Shields wore a black leather midi dress that was sleeveless and had a crew neckline. The garment also had creases on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

