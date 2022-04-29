Here’s What Went Down at the André Saraiva x Longchamp New York Event

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday this weekend in New York City with an intimate dinner downtown at Zero Bond. The weather in Manhattan was especially warm, so Hadid’s VIP guests all busted out their finest spring attire for the party. In attendance was the Hadid family – siblings Bella and Anwar, and mom Yolanda – as well as friends Emily Ratajkowski, Blake Lively and Ziwe, among others. Watching them all stroll into the restaurant in their best party outfits was like a mini fashion show – each one turned out a statement look bolder than the next.

