Industrias Bachoco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

CELAYA, Mexico (AP) _ Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Friday reported...

www.mysanantonio.com

9&10 News

Flagstar Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) _ Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $53 million. The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.02 per share. The holding company for Flagstar Bank posted revenue of $337...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Owning companies that pay out a steady dividend...
STOCKS
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Shares (AMZN) Plunge On A Big Profit Miss And Soft Outlook

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) saw the slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than two decades, sending its shares tumbling nearly 9% in extended trading Thursday. The tech company reported first-quarter earnings per share that missed expectations. Amazon reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $7.37, compared to the analyst estimates of $8.07 according to Benzinga Pro Data. This equals an earnings miss of -8.67%.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $15.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share. The maker of industrial, rail and subway...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Kaspien Holdings Inc: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share. The specialty retailer posted revenue of $36 million in the period. For the year, the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Citizens Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANSFIELD, Pa. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Services Inc. (CZFS) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $6.7 million. The bank, based in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.71 per share. The bank posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.7 million,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Prudential Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Friday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 22 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Stock market breadth remains bearish despite rally in the Dow, Nasdaq

The Big 3 stock market indexes are enjoying a nice rally in morning trading Thursday, but market internals suggest the overall market of stocks is actually declining. The number of declining stocks is leading advancers 1,618 to 1,351 on the NYSE and 2,461 to 1,609 on the Nasdaq. And volume of declining stocks represents 57.3% of total volume on the Big Board and 53.1% of total volume on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Banco Santander-Chile: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $300.6 million. The Santiago, Chile-based bank said it had earnings of 64 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Angry Birds maker's stock takes flight on strong earnings beat

The maker of the Angry Birds mobile games, Rovio Entertainment, soared the most on record on Friday after saying strong sales growth in the first quarter would continue for the remainder of the year. Shares rose as much as 21.5% in Helsinki, the most since the game developer's 2017 initial...
VIDEO GAMES
FOXBusiness

Stocks end mixed as Nasdaq waffles, Boeing shares sink

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday but closed off the best levels of the session following the. selloff that sent the Nasdaq Composite to levels not seen since December 2020 - the benchmark ended little changed. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33301.93 +61.75 +0.19%. SP500 S&P...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Geovax Labs's Earnings Outlook

Geovax Labs GOVX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Geovax Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.40. Geovax Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Southwest Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Southwest Airlines LUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwest Airlines missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

