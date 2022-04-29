ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Trustees Approve Contract Extension For Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger

By Onward State
Onward State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State women’s basketball coach Carolyn Kieger received a contract extension Friday morning following a unanimous vote by a Board of Trustees committee. The board’s Subcommittee on Compensation unanimously agreed to extend Kieger’s contract at Penn State but did...

onwardstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Kieger signs contract extension with Penn State basketball

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger has received a contract extension following approval from the Board of Trustees. Under Kieger, the Lady Lions led the Big Ten with 269 steals and went 11-18 last season. Areas of improvement from the past two seasons include free throw percentage (68.5 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn commits to Michigan basketball

For the third year in a row, Michigan will add a veteran guard through the transfer portal. Jaelin Llewellyn, who spent the past four years at Princeton, committed to the Michigan men’s basketball program on Friday afternoon. He announced his decision on social media. Llewellyn, a 6-foot-2 guard, visited...
MICHIGAN STATE
DELCO.Today

Villanova Taps Jay Wright as Commencement Speaker

Villanova head coach Jay Wright during the NCAA Selection Sunday viewing on campus March 11, 2018. Villanova University announced Thursday that outgoing Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright will be the school’s commencement speaker, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The winningest coach in Villanova history will also receive...
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
State College, PA
Basketball
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin reacts to Penn State's hiring of new AD

Penn State has its next athletic director lined up with the Nittany Lions introducing Patrick Kraft on Friday. Kraft joins Penn State after serving as the AD at Boston College since 2020. He also has experience at Indiana, Loyola Chicago and Temple and played college football at Indiana while earning his undergrad degree.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers women’s lacrosse closes out season with third place finish in the Big Ten

It was a strong-setting season for Rutgers women’s lacrosse, who closed out the Big Ten schedule with a midweek win at Ohio State. Rutgers came into the week ranked No. 15 in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings and ninth in the most recent RPI update. With a 10-8 win at Ohio State on Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights finish the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten). Wednesday was a quality of tight win for Rutgers against an opponent receiving votes in the latest Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers matched a program record for wins in a season. Rutgers hosts the Big Ten Tournament next week. As the third-seed, they will play Northwestern. The Wildcats have had a very strong season. RelatedRutgers basketball offers New Zealand forward Tafara Gapare Five Big Ten teams were ranked in the latest poll led by No. 4 Maryland and No. 5 Northwestern and No. 15 Rutgers. The poll rounds out with No. 21 Michigan and No. 25 Johns Hopkins. It has been a solid season for both the men’s and women’s lax programs. The men finished the regular season third in the nation following an overtime win last Saturday against Penn State.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Kieger

Comments / 0

Community Policy