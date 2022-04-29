Multiple ducks dead at Myrtle Beach area apartment complex, Clemson to find out why

Dozens of muscovy ducks have been turning up dead around a Myrtle Beach area apartment complex, WMFB reported.

“The first couple that came in, would lay down,” Kimberly Cerimele, with Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center , told WPDE . “They didn’t wanna move, their legs were put back. They would shake. They would have the shakiness; they didn’t want to eat. They did not want to drink. They kinda just stared blankly off into space; nothing really in particular, they didn’t really put up a fight. And then, after a couple hours, they just died.”

The cause of death in these ducks at the Ivystone at Palmetto Pointe Apartments is still unknown, and the Department of Natural Resources cannot test the ducks because they are not native to South Carolina.

Carimele told WPDE that the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is going to pay researchers at Clemson University to study the ducks and find out what is killing them.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced that cases of the Avian Flu, or bird flu, have been detected in South Carolina. It is possible the ducks died from this disease.